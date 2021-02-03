Well, we’ve made it through the first month of the year and, here at Dahlgren’s, we’re gearing up for our annual chick sale. We’re planning to get them in mid to late February, but I will start accepting special orders beginning February 1.
If you head over to hoovershatchery.com, you can see where we get all of our chicks from and the wide variety we have access to. We can get chickens, ducks, geese, pheasants, and quail. There are also some interesting new mixed breeds to look at like the lavender Orpingtons and red and blue laced wyandottes. Ducks really picked up last year, too, so we’ll get a lot more of those.
TURKEYS … everyone wants turkeys. Usually, we carry the white crested kind which are admittedly not the prettiest turkey, but they’re the kind you’re used to eating more often. I can still get the Bourbon Red or other heritage breeds, which is more of what people think of when they think of turkeys, but they have a longer wait-time because they don’t breed as many of them.
We’ll also have bobtail quail and ring-necked pheasants. Other than that, I can get your runner ducks, swimmer ducks, and a whole gaggle of geese. I’ve only brought geese in once, but they were adorable, and I’d love to bring them in again. (If you don’t have a mean guard dog, the geese will make up for it!)
As always, I’ll still have some literature and kits available for those who are first-time or beginner chick owners, and we stock just about everything you need to get started and properly care for your chicks. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon!
