The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce opens its Holiday Gift Shop this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5, for three consecutive weekends.
- Fridays from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The shop is located inside the chamber's office, at 2194 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Local artisans vendors scheduled for Friday Dec. 5 and Saturday weekend are:
- Sweet & Sassy Cards - Handmade greeting cards
- Mijan's Gifts - Jewelry, giftables and baked goods
- Father Gill Farmhouse - Wooden home decor
- Liz Davidson - Wine glasses and tumblers
- Real Eye Zing Art - Art prints
- Doodle Noodle
- Johnathan Tardif - Blown glass items
If you go
Pandemic-related guidelines
- Only attend if you have not been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days and are free of any symptoms of COVID-19
- Enter the gift shop through the front of the chamber building.
- Face coverings are required.
- Foot traffic flow is one way and we will be limiting the number of people in the chamber shop at one time.
New vendors are expected at the next two weekend openings of the Holiday Gift Shop.
For more details, call the chamber at 503-397-0685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.