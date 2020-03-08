The St. Helens City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. This is a continuation of the Goal Setting Retreat they had on February 26. The public is welcome to attend and observe, however, no public comments will be taken.
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, Oregon, Plaza entrance. The facility is handicap accessible. If you wish to attend the meeting and need special accommodations, please contact the City Recorder’s office at 503-397-6272 in advance of the meeting.
