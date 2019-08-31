The St. Helens Mens Club held their club championship on Monday, August 26 at Wildwood Golf Course. Pictured here is the 1st Place team, Macadam Liquor: Rick Waters, Mark Catlow, Tim Lohman and Steve Clark. The Mower Shed team took 2nd, Precision Engraving took 3rd, and Rofinot Heating took 4th.
Bulletin
Trending This Week
Articles
- BLOTTER: Vandalism, DUIIs, and a pizza thief
- News Details: Cornelius Pass Improvements
- BUILDING COMMUNITY: The St. Helens Parks and Recreation Program
- Lightning sparks Rainier-area tree fire
- LOCAL ART: A gem in Columbia County
- IMPROVEMENTS: Street improvements in St. Helens
- Frederick “Fred” Lindsay Diess Jr.
- This Week's News
- SENTENCED: Former SHHS teacher sentenced to over 4 years in prison for sex abuse
- Claudette Hawkins
Commented
- VIEWPOINT: Working with the house on commonsense gun control (1)
- TOBACCO SALES: Assessing Oregon’s tobacco retail environment (1)
- TRANSIT HEARING: Bus district formation (1)
- GOING UP: St. Helens Garbage, recycling rates hiked (1)
- LETTERS: On Riverkeepers and climate change (1)
- SENTENCED: Former SHHS teacher sentenced to over 4 years in prison for sex abuse (1)
- LETTERS: Roundup weed killer (1)
- POLITICAL ACTION: Recall Kate Brown and impeach Donald Trump (1)
- VIEWPOINT: Slow studies never learn (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.