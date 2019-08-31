Golf
Courtesy Photo

The St. Helens Mens Club held their club championship on Monday, August 26 at Wildwood Golf Course. Pictured here is the 1st Place team, Macadam Liquor: Rick Waters, Mark Catlow, Tim Lohman and Steve Clark. The Mower Shed team took 2nd, Precision Engraving took 3rd, and Rofinot Heating took 4th.

