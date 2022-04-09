The St. Helens Senior Center has received $2,000 from the Still Serving Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Community Support Grant through the VFW Foundation and a match of the grant funds from the VFW 1440 Post and Auxiliary.
The Post and Auxiliary each applied to the VFW Foundation and was each awarded a $500 grant for the Home Delivered Meals Program.
The $2,000 will assist in serving approximately 160 homebound seniors, disabled adults, veterans, and spouses of veterans that are residents of St. Helens and Scappoose, according to officials.
Home Delivered Meals Program is dedicated to getting a meal five days and sometimes seven days a week out to those that can not get out and about, according to a rlease from the VFW. Even during the pandemic meals were delivered.
“It is just not a meal that is getting delivered, this program also is an opportunity to check in with folks and see that they are ok,” the release states.
The cost for each meal averages $8.50 this includes food, salaries for staff who help prepare meals, shopping, and utilities. The program relies on many different avenues of funding and community support.
“The cost of food and fuel continues to raise with uncertain limits,” the release reads. “What is certain is that the Home Delivered Meals Program is needed and valued to provided meals to those that are homebound.”
The St. Helens Senior Center has a variety of staff and volunteer positions available that provide services to the community. For more information, contact St. Helens Senior Center Executive Director Kathy Innocenti at 503-397-3377, or at manager@shseniorcenter.org
Veterans interested in the VFW services may contact David and Sherry Belden at VFW Post 1440 and Auxiliary 503-397-2147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.