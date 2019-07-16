COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Now - August 16
St. Helens SD Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will be serving breakfast from 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Elementary. Lunch only will also be served from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Campbell Park. (Food service at Rec Center all summer long). We have been in service over 25 years. No cost through age 18.
July 15 - 19
The St. Helens SD Summer Food Service Program is celebrating Farm to Summer featuring Oregon products each day. There are farm themed crafts and activities from swirly worms to planting lettuce seeds. Lunch sites are Lewis & Clark Elementary and Campbell Park from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday - Friday. (Tuesday or Thursday are the best days to come for the story.)
July 18
13 Nights on the River is a free summer concert at the St. Helens riverfront. Concerts are held on the Wauna Credit Union Stage in Columbia View Park. Happy Hour is from 4:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tom Grant & Brent Follis with Kevin Dietz begin at 6:30 p.m.
July 20
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
July 21
Demolition Derby at the Columbia County Fair & Rodeo from noon - 3 p.m. This is an action packed event with hard hitting V8's and 4-cylinders. You won't want to miss this! FREE with Fair admission. Fore more information on participating, please call 503-397-4231 or Darrin Rye at 503-3699-2133.
July 25
13 Nights on the River is a free summer concert at the St. Helens riverfront. Concerts are held on the Wauna Credit Union Stage in Columbia View Park. Happy Hour is from 4:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. Funktown PDX begins at 6:30 p.m.
Next Renewable Fuels, Inc. Open House from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Clatskanie Cultural Center Ballroom, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie, Oregon. Come join us to learn more about a proposed biofuels plant at Port Westward, where NEXT Renewable Fuels is planning a facility that will convert plant materials into Advanced Green Diesel and other renewable biofuels.
Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Board of Directors Regular Meeting at 9 a.m. at the Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Meeting Room.
July 27
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
Ralph Painter Memorial Run at 5:30 a.m. at Rainier High School. This is a 5k walk/run and 10k run to honor the memory of Chief Ralph Painter of the Rainier Police Department. All run proceeds benefit the Ralph Painter Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund which award scholarships to deserving high school seniors in Columbia County, Oregon. Register at: https://ralphpaintermemorialrun.itsyourrace.com/register/
Elk's #1999 12th Annual Car Show "Cruise In" at 10 a.m. at 350 Belton Road, St. Helens. Come by for a raffle, silent auction, food, beverages, music and more.
Community Flea Market from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the St. Helens High School Commons. Doors open at 7 a.m. for vendors. For questions, please contact www.colcofleamarket@aol.com or call 503-366-7902.
July 27 - July 28
American Cancer Society Relay for Life - At The Carnival is from noon to 6 a.m. at the St. Helens High School track. There will be games, a silent auction, food and fun. Luminaria Ceremony starts at 10 p.m. Contact Janice Hartman for more info- 971-225-8630 or janicehrtmn@yahoo.com.
August 1
13 Nights on the River is a free summer concert at the St. Helens riverfront. Concerts are held on the Wauna Credit Union Stage in Columbia View Park. Happy Hour is from 4:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. Cedar Teeth begins at 6:30 p.m.
August 3
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
August 8
13 Nights on the River is a free summer concert at the St. Helens riverfront. Concerts are held on the Wauna Credit Union Stage in Columbia View Park. Happy Hour is from 4:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. KNOW YOUR RIGHTS – A tribute to the 80’s band Clash begins at 6:30 p.m.
August 10
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
August 11
Sauvie Island Second Sunday Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Howell Territorial Park. Enjoy produce, Island beef, honey, eggs, drinking vinegars, plants, flowers, natural botanical skincare, traditional plant medicine, jewelry, crafts, art, food, drinks and more. Contact Sascha Archer at sauviefarmersmarket@gmail.com with questions.
August 14
A Lawyer in the Law Library Workshop - Custody and Parenting Plans will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Lawyers will provide basic information and answer your questions on the topic of the evening. 270 S. First St., St. Helens. ccll@columbiacll.org. 503-396-5344
August 15
13 Nights on the River is a free summer concert at the St. Helens riverfront. Concerts are held on the Wauna Credit Union Stage in Columbia View Park. Happy Hour is from 4:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. Patrick Lamb begins at 6:30 p.m.
August 17
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
August 22
13 Nights on the River is a free summer concert at the St. Helens riverfront. Concerts are held on the Wauna Credit Union Stage in Columbia View Park. Happy Hour is from 4:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. Chris Baum Band begins at 6:30 p.m.
August 24
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
August 29
13 Nights on the River is a free summer concert at the St. Helens riverfront. Concerts are held on the Wauna Credit Union Stage in Columbia View Park. Happy Hour is from 4:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager begin at 6:30 p.m.
August 31
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
September 7
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
September 8
Sauvie Island Second Sunday Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Howell Territorial Park. Enjoy produce, Island beef, honey, eggs, drinking vinegars, plants, flowers, natural botanical skincare, traditional plant medicine, jewelry, crafts, art, food, drinks and more. Contact Sascha Archer at sauviefarmersmarket@gmail.com with questions.
September 9
33rd Annual Barbara Bullis Memorial Golf Tournament at Wildwood Golf Course. Registration is at 7 a.m. and a Shotgun Start is at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Great team and individual prizes and raffle prizes also. Entry fee is $90 per player, $360 per foursome. Sponsorships are available. Contact Meagan Fawcett at meagan@cpfoodbank.org or 503-333-8790. Feel free to visit the Barbara Bullis Memorial Golf Tournament Facebook page.
September 11
A Lawyer in the Law Library Workshop - Special Education Law - will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Lawyers will provide basic information and answer your questions on the topic of the evening. 270 S. First St., St. Helens. ccll@columbiacll.org. 503-396-5344.
September 14
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
30 Year Sauerkraut Festival Celebration from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Heritage Park, 52469 Se 2nd St., Scappoose, Oregon. The Sauerkraut Festival is returning for the 30-year celebration. Come enjoy entertainment, beer garden by Ixtapa and the Scappoose Famous Sauerkraut Sandwich. For volunteering options or more information, please email 30yrsfestival@gmail.com.
September 21
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
September 28
Scappoose Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on NE 2nd St., Scappoose. Come get your fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs, homemade goods, nursery plants, flowers, handmade products and more.
World Famous St. Helens Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Old Town Waterfront District in front of the old Gracie’s Antiques.
October 8
Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a meeting from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens.
October 9
A Lawyer in the Law Library Workshop - Trusts, Wills and Probate - will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Lawyers will provide basic information and answer your questions on the topic of the evening. 270 S. First St., St. Helens. ccll@columbiacll.org. 503-396-5344.
October 13
Sauvie Island Second Sunday Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Howell Territorial Park. Enjoy produce, Island beef, honey, eggs, drinking vinegars, plants, flowers, natural botanical skincare, traditional plant medicine, jewelry, crafts, art, food, drinks and more. Contact Sascha Archer at sauviefarmersmarket@gmail.com with questions.
November 13
A Lawyer in the Law Library Workshop - Guardianships - will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Lawyers will provide basic information and answer your questions on the topic of the evening. 270 S. First St., St. Helens. ccll@columbiacll.org. 503-396-5344.
2020
January 14
Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a meeting from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens.
April 14
Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold a meeting from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens.
To list an event in the Community Calendar, email details with a phone number that may be published for anyone that might have questions, to jruark@countrymedia.net or to chronicleclassifieds@countrymedia.net, or call 503-397-0116.
On Going Events
Mondays
• St. Helens Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Mondayat the Village Inn. Call 503-369-1005 for more information.
• Community Action Team Board of Directors meetings from 2 to 4 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month in the CAT boardroom, 125 N. 17th St., St. Helens. No meetings on Monday holidays.
• VFW Post #1440 meets at 7 p.m. every second Monday at the Elks Club. For details, call David Belden at 503-397-2147.
• Genial Genealogists meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in the auditorium at the St. Helens Library.
• Manga/Anime Club meets from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the St. Helens Library. If you enjoy reading manga, watching anime, listening to J-pop or watching K-dramas. Ages 12 to 18. No meeting on May 27.
• Oregon Hunters Association Columbia County Chapter membership meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Kozy Korner Restaurant in St. Helens. Come at 6:30 p.m. for some good food and visiting.
• The Greater St. Helens Aquatic District Board Meetings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the Eisenschmidt Pool Basement.
• The Columbia County Fair Board Meetings take place at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in the 4-H Building, 58892 Saulser Rd. (No meeting in July and December).
Tuesdays
• Kiwanis Day Breakers Club meets at 7 a.m. at the Village Inn, 535 S. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens. For more details, Colleen DeLong at 503- 367-5993.
• McNulty Water People’s Utility District Board Meeting is at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at 34240 Millard Road, Warren.
• Baby Storytime at 10:15 a.m. at the St. Helens Library. Caregivers with children ages six months to two years are invited to join for stories, fingerplays, songs, bounces, tickles, and other activities that support early brain development, language acquisition, and motor skill growth. Stay after for free play.
• The Columbia County Law Library will be holding Court Forms Clinics every Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (weather permitting). Get help filling our court forms commonly used in the Columbia County courthouse. The forms are free and the clinic is free. Sign up is required and is available at the courthouse Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or at the Law Library Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 270 S. First St., St. Helens. Questions, contact 503-396- 5344, or ccll@columbiacll.org, or davis12000@aol.com.
Wednesdays
• Rotary Club of Columbia County – St. Helens meeting is held at the Warren Country Inn at 12 p.m. For more information, call 503-397-2341.
• Columbia SWCD meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., 35285 Millard Rd., St. Helens. December’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
• Toddler Storytime at 11:15 a.m. at the St. Helens Library. Bring your two- and three-year old’s for songs, stories, dances, wiggles and more. Designed to support early brain development, language acquisition, and motor skill growth. Stay after for free play.
• Lawyer in the Law Library is a series of talks about common legal problems. Meeting are on the second Wednesday of each month from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A lawyer will provide basic information and answer your questions about the topic of the evening. Columbia County Law Library, 270 S. First St., St. Helens. Call 503-396-5344 with questions.
• Dementia Support Group meets the second Wednesday of the month from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Avamere at St. Helens, 2400 Gable Rd. Call 503-366- 8070 for more information.
• Stay-And-Play Storytime from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the Scappoose Library Meeting Room. Young children are invited for songs, stories, finger plays, and rhymes. After story time, the kids will have time to play with fun toys and interact with each other. This program is geared toward preschool ages, but kids of all ages are welcome to attend.
Thursdays
• Kiwanis Club of St. Helens meets at 12 p.m. at the Elks Club. For more information call 503-397-6503.
• The VFW Auxiliary meets the second Thursday of each month at the St. Helens Senior Center at 1 p.m. Call Sherry at 503-397-2147 for more information.
• First Thursday is a monthly community meeting at 7 p.m. with the St. Helens Police Department held on the first Thursday of each month at Columbia Center's auditorium, 375 S 18th St. in St. Helens. A new topic is presented at each meeting by a police officer, or police staff, related to community safety, crime prevention, police services, or seasonal-specific safety information. For more details, call 503-397-3333.
• Fiber Fanatics meet Thursdays from 10 a.m. – noon in the Armstrong Room at the St. Helens Library. Join others who knit, crochet, spin, weave, needle point, cross-stitch, rug hook, and/or embroider in a relaxed setting. Bring a snack and enjoy conversations.
• Columbia Arts Guild meets Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at the St. Helens Library. Bring your own art to work on. All disciplines of art welcome.
• Preschool Storytime at 11:15 a.m. at the St. Helens Library. Bring your three to five-year-old and their caregivers for stories, songs and dances with scientific inquiry and artistic expression in order to support children’s development and growth.
• Community Meal in the Parish Hall at First Lutheran Church, St. Helens from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free dinner. For more details on how to help, or volunteer, call 503-397-0090.
• River City Singers seeks new members for community chorus, directed by Alice Boyer. First United Methodist Church, 560 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. This is a non-audition choir. For more information call 503-396-0939, or come to any rehearsal.
• ASD Family Support Group meets every first Thursday from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at 52588 NE 2nd St., Scappoose, Oregon. Adults only, no kiddos please Bring a snack to share. Receive support, encouragement and help your family thrive with ASD. For details, contact Sharrie Kreins, at 503-396-3361.
Fridays
• Veteran’s Breakfast at the Village Inn in the Banquet Room the first Friday of every month. Doors open at 7 a.m. and the meeting starts at 8 a.m. Guest speakers will discuss topics that are important to local Veterans and their families. All veterans are welcome to attend.
• Little Builders for Pre-schoolers from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Scappoose Library Meeting Room. Build fun projects using pulleys, cogs, wheels, and Legos and enter the world of STEM for kids. We will explore how things work, build new worlds and have fun too.
• American Legion meet the first Friday of each month at 8 a.m., America’s Best Value Inn, 535 S. Columbia Highway, St. Helens. The meetings are held in the meeting room behind the lounge.
Saturdays
• The Ukulele Group meets Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the auditorium in the St. Helens Library. Please call the St. Helens Public Library at 503-397-4544 to register.
• Ukulele Extra Hour – Instruction in Ukulele Topics is an extra hour of instruction and coaching to extend your musical skills on the ukulele. This is generally scheduled on the second Saturday of each month (check the Library schedule for any specific month) from noon – 1 p.m. at the St. Helens Library.
• The St. Helens Writers’ Guild meets the second Saturday of each month from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the Armstrong Room at the St. Helens Library. Open to all writers.
• NAMI Columbia County Support Group, National Alliance on Mental Illness, meets on the second Saturday of every month from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Elks Veterans Bunker, 125 S. 13th St., St Helens, Oregon. For more information, contact Judy Thompson, at 503-397-6056, or contact NAMI Oregon, at 503- 230-8009.
• Writers Write. Will be held on the first and third Saturday of each month from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the St. Helens Library Auditorium. Join your fellow writers in silent word sprints, encourage each other, exchange ideas and write. Open to writers of all ages, backgrounds, and introvert levels.
Sundays
• Resonate Recovery from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at 220 S. 1st St, St. Helens. Bible based, Christ-centered spiritual recovery meeting for those struggling with addictions and compulsive behavior. Everyone is loved and welcomed. Free childcare during meeting for infants through sixth grade. For more information, contact Bert @ 503-475-3586, or bnewton@ acacialumber.com, Debbie @ 503-560-0521, or check the “Resonate” Facebook page.
