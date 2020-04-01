COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Now - May 1
Accepting applications for Don Coin Walrod Scholarship
The Deer Island Grange is now accepting applications for the Don Coin Walrod Scholarship. This is a scholarship created for a Columbia County High School senior. Deadline for applications is May, 1 and mailoed to Don Coin Walrod Scholarship, 64556 Columbia River Hwy, Deer Island, OR 97054.
April 4 - 13
44th Annual Spring Art Show-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Call to Artists - The Columbian Artists Association presents the 44th Annual Spring Art Show at the Red Lion Inn, Kelso, Washington. This event is open to artists in 2-D and 3-D medial. All work will be juried at entry. Prospectus available at: columbianartists.org. For questions, contact Eileen Thompson at 206-949-9811 or webster9821@comcast.net.
April 5
Container Gardening and Recipes for Success with Anna Kullgren-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
1 p.m. - By using recipes for color and similar cultural conditions, you can mix and match and keep your garden pots and containers enticing nearly year-round. Learn from an expert how to make the perfect container to enhance your garden, be it a small apartment patio or grand landscape. We will talk about suitable plants for various situations (hot, dry, shade, etc.) and discuss color, texture, form, seasonality, scale, and personality. We are all different, and creating containers is a wonderful form of artistic expression. Anna will be demonstrating and have plant material on hand for purchase for you to take home and pot up in the comfort of your own home, or you can simply take-home ideas and plant lists. The goal of this workshop is to laugh, have fun together, be adventurous with your plantings. Please join us for a fun filled afternoon of plant talk. There is a $10 cost for this class. Please call 503-543-7474 to R.S.V.P. and pay the day of the class in our retail area (the barn), 20300 NW Watson Rd., Scappoose, Oregon.
April 11
Native Plant Nursery Sale --POSTPONED
9 .m. to 3 p.m. at the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council's nursery, located behind Scappoose High School. Look for signs - go east on SE High School Way and turn into the parking lot between the school and the school field areas.
Many native plants are offered at great prices, ready for your landscape! Our staff and volunteers will help you chose plants, suggest gardening ideas, and provide information on establishing and maintaining native vegetation. For more information, visit Native Plant Nursery @ http://www.scappoosebay-wc.org/native-plant-nursery/
Strawberry Pancake Breakfast-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
7 a.m. - 10 a.m in the Columbia City Community Hall. Adults are $10 and children age 10 and under are $8. Funds raised will benefit the Columbia City Community Hall.
April 14
Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee Meeting
1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens.
April 18
Home and Garden Show-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Rd., St. Helens, OR 97051. Come by and enjoy the Master Gardeners presentations, hear music from the St. Helens Public Library Ukulele Orchestra and see many other vendors. Get your free tickets at The Chronicle, InRoads, Clatskanie PUD and Don’s Rental. $3 admission at the door.
April 19
Home and Garden Show-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Rd., St. Helens, OR 97051. Come by and enjoy the Master Gardeners presentations and see many other vendors. Get your free tickets at The Chronicle, InRoads, Clatskanie PUD and Don’s Rental. $3 admission at the door.
April 23
Senior Fair-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the St. Helens Senior Center. This will be an opportunity for all businesses and nonprofits with services of benefit to senior citizens to visit with folks from the St. Helens and Scappoose area. Lunch will be served at noon and you can purchase a meal for $8 under 60 years old. For those over 60, we ask for a $5 donation. Please contact Alice Stonebrook at activities@shseniorcenter.org for questions.
April 25
Amani Center Race Against Child Abuse-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Columbia View Park, 275 Strand St., St. Helens, OR 97051. Half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1 mile Family Walk.
May 3
The Best Hebes for Your Yard with Andy Stockton-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
1 p.m. - Hebes are evergreen New Zealand shrubs that come in a wide range of sizes, textures, colors, and forms. With so many options also comes the downfall that certain types can be harder to grow than others. We will look at what varieties of hebes thrive in different situations and how to best grow the ones you want. There is a Hebe out there for everyone and every yard. There is a $10 cost for this class. Please pay the day of the class in our retail area (the barn), 20300 NW Watson Rd., Scappoose, Oregon.
June 7
House Plant Sale with Ann Amato and Evan Bean
1 p.m. - Join gardeners, garden bloggers and propagators Ann Amato and Evan Bean for a pop-up houseplant sale. These two plant-crazed gardeners are experts at growing all manner of plants, not least of which are incredible and unusual houseplants. Join them for this presentation of the best houseplants for your home, as well as information about some of the plants Joy Creek Nursery grows that can also double as houseplants. They will have their own plants available for sale, so come prepared to take some treasures home with you. Free and open to the public, 20300 NW Watson Rd., Scappoose, Oregon.
June 28
Clematis Tour with Maurice Horn
1 p.m. - Over the last twenty-five years, Joy Creek Nursery has been fortunate to be associated with many wonderful clematis hybridizers and collectors. As a result, the nursery garden contains a wide variety of both climbing and herbaceous forms of clematis from many parts of the world. This is an opportunity to learn about many clematis that are rarely if ever seen in the trade. Free and open to the public, 20300 NW Watson Rd., Scappoose, Oregon.
July 12
Hydrangea Tour in the Gardens of Joy Creek Nursery & Their Use as Landscape Plants with Maurice Horn
10 a.m. - Joy Creek Nursery houses a large collection of hydrangeas, not only the showy mop-head and lacecap types that are familiar to the public but also less common species, climbing forms and close relatives. Many of these shrubs are more than 20 years old in the garden and will be at their best in July. This tour is designed to acquaint gardeners with the large variety of hydrangeas that are available and to teach good cultural practices. Learn how to use them as not only specimens, but as landscape plants. The tour begins in the cool of the morning at 10 a.m. and will include instructions and best practices for planting and care. Free and open to the public, 20300 NW Watson Rd., Scappoose, Oregon.
August 23
Fuchsia Tour in the Gardens of Joy Creek Nursery with Maurice Horn
10 a.m. - Joy Creek Nursery houses a large collection of hardy fuchsias, we grow more than 100 varieties and have many of those growing in our gardens. We have some specimens that are quite old, proving to be very hardy plants. This tour is designed to acquaint gardeners with the large variety of fuchsias that are available and to teach good cultural practices. Learn how to use them as not only specimens, but as landscape plants. The tour begins in the cool of the morning at 10 a.m. and will include instructions and best practices for planting and care. Free and open to the public, 20300 NW Watson Rd., Scappoose, Oregon.
October 4
Low Water Gardening with Maurice Horn
1 p.m. - The last many years have brought us record cold, record wet and a record hot, dry summer. At Joy Creek Nursery, we have been pleased how well the plants in our low-water and no-water borders have done despite the weather. This is testament to the plants themselves, of course, but also to the soil amendments and preparation that make these borders possible. During this two-hour workshop, Maurice will present in detail various methods for amending soils, appropriate plant choices and ways for combining plants to maintain long-term interest in the garden. There is a $10 cost for this class. Please pay the day of the class in our retail area (the barn). Everyone who attends will receive a coupon good for the same day only to 20% off of plants at the nursery, 20300 NW Watson Rd., Scappoose, Oregon.
To list an event in the Community Calendar, email details with a phone number that may be published for anyone that might have questions, to chronicleclassifieds@countrymedia.net, or call 503-397-0116.
