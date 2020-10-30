We heard our customers talking about their need for hay, and now we’ve got some! It took us forever to find a supplier. We looked and looked and looked, but finally found a guy out in Idaho. They’re USDA certified, so that means the USDA comes out and looks at their fields and then they have to cut it within ten days.
So, we’ve got compressed bails of alfalfa, timothy, and hay. They’re pre-wrapped and they call these things “Grab and Go.” If you find yourself thinking, “Crap, I forgot to get hay for my animals but my truck is in the shop and I don’t want to get alfalfa all over my minivan,” then this is the stuff for you. It won’t shed all over your nice car if that’s what you happen to have that day.
We’ve also got some chopped straw, and we do still have those little bunny bags of timothy, as well. Right now, I only have about two pallets on the ground here, but my storage building has the rest of it. We brought in 22 pallets all at once, so we’re definitely stocked!
Of course, we’ve got the big bails of grass hay, still. Those are all local grass hay. I think they weigh about 60 lbs., guestimating.
Point being, if you all keep telling us what you want and need, (it might take us a minute) but we’ll find a way to make it happen. So, tell your friends - “Hey! Dahlgren’s has hay!”
