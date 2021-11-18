Holiday Events
St. Helens
Nov. 20
Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. Helens Elks Lodge. Santa will be on site from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Nov. 26 and 27
Holiday Gift Bazaar from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 3 and 4
Holiday Gift Bazaar from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 4
Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Fredrick Catholic Church.
Dec. 10 and 11
Holiday Gift Bazaar from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 17 and 18
Holiday Gift Bazaar from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 18 and 19
Small Business and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Dec. 20
Polar Express Part from 4:30 – 6:30 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Santa pictures, Polar Express movie and popcorn. $5 per person.
Dec. 21
Elf Movie Night at 6 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
