The Columbia River will shine bright in early December as the annual Christmas Ships Parade returns to the St. Helens waterfront with a dazzling display of holiday lights Saturday, Dec. 10.

Holiday Parade

The Christmas Ships Parade begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the St. Helens City docks.

The Christmas Ships Parade is operated by Christmas Ships, Inc., a non-profit organization. The parade started in 1954 and is an annual holiday tradition on the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.

Plaza Square Activities

The Dec. 10 activities include a Walk and Wave with Santa, photos with alpacas and live music at Plaza Square.
