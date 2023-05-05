Columbia County Fire Chiefs honored

BC Greisen (Left), BC Gorsuch (Center), and Fire Chief Jeff Pricher (Right)

 Submitted by the Scappoose Fire District

Columbia County is honored with three of its leaders bestowed with awards at its annual conference on April 27, 2023.

The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association presented awards for Meritorious Service to Fire Chief (Ret.)/Volunteer Battalion Chief Michael Greisen, Fire Chief Jeff Pricher, and Excellence in Safety Award to Battalion Chief Michael Gorsuch from Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.