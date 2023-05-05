Columbia County is honored with three of its leaders bestowed with awards at its annual conference on April 27, 2023.
The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association presented awards for Meritorious Service to Fire Chief (Ret.)/Volunteer Battalion Chief Michael Greisen, Fire Chief Jeff Pricher, and Excellence in Safety Award to Battalion Chief Michael Gorsuch from Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Fire Chief Michael Greisen (Ret.) was given an Award of Excellence for his years of service to Scappoose Fire District. Chief Greisen began his career in 1974 as a volunteer. He was the first paid Fire Chief of the district and remained in the position until the fall of 1999, when he retired.“Chief Greisen is and will always be known as someone who would give you the shirt off his back. As a white helmet (Chief), he was never too modest to get his hands dirty on a scene rolling hose, cleaning equipment, and doing the same for mutual aid agencies and neighboring districts. To this day, he teaches CPR, and leads the charge with our annual Share & Care program.”
Battalion Chief Michael Gorsuch from Columbia River Fire & Rescue received an award for Excellence in Safety Award in recognition of significant contributions to the overall environment of health and safety within the Oregon fire service. Battalion Chief Gorsuch, has served as a member of the Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team for 13 years, serving as a primary Section Chief for 11 years. He has filled multiple roles on the Teams from Division Supervisor to a Section Chief.
Throughout his tenure he’s responded to more than 20 State Conflagrations. Supporting Oregon Communities when they need support the most. Currently, he Chairs the IMT Safety Section Working Group and oversees training future National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) Line Safety Officers by creating the first NWCG Line Safety class, covering all the required knowledge needed to be a NWCG Line Safety Officer.
Fire Chief Jeff Pricher, received the award for Meritorious Service for his years of service creating and implementing a Public Safety Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) program. “Fire Chief Pricher has played a major part in creating a UAS program and making it available for other public safety agencies to use locally and all over the state of Oregon and Clark County Washington.
His work through the Regional Disaster Preparedness Organization - RDPO is allowing both local, state and federal partners to utilize privileges that are not afforded anywhere else in the country. Chief Pricher's involvement in the Airborne Public Safety Association, National Wildfire Coordination Group, and AUVSI Cascade Chapter, has been to help guide and shape the UAS program. Scappoose Fire’s aircraft flew more than 18 hours and 100 missions in 2022, providing mutual aid to agencies including the US Coast Guard Sector Portland, Portland Fire & Rescue, and more across the region.”
Join us in congratulating our fire service leaders for their commitment to the districts and communities they serve. Columbia County is truly fortunate to have these gentlemen in our corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.