St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Arthur Jerome is the Elks Teen of the Month for February.
“I am extremely humbled to be selected,” Author said, which is a tribute to his personality and demeanor, according to school administrators.
According to a release from the high school, Arthur is a hard-working senior at school who cares about the quality of the work he does. He participates in class discussions and is not afraid to voice his opinion, even if it is not the popular opinion in the room.
Arthur has strong values and all of these values point to compassion for his fellow man. Arthur is also someone who contributes to society in general. At a recent school board meeting, Arthur had no trouble grabbing a comment card and offering his opinion to the board on what he sees are areas of need in the school district. He just wants a better world and is not afraid to ask for it.
The main activity that Arthur is involved in is Robotics. He is the captain of the robotics team and is in charge of the robot, managing the other students, and developing strategy at robotics competitions. The robots he has been involved with have won awards for business and entrepreneurship.
“As a student at St. Helens High School Arthur brings a great sense of humor, excellent work ethic, and a unique perspective into the classroom," St. Helens High School teacher Jared Phillips said. "He is very respectful to both students and staff and excels in his academics. He is a delight to work with on a daily basis and makes St. Helens High School a better place.”
In his future, Arthur said he would like to attend Portland State to work towards a bachelor in mechanical engineering. His hope is to work at Michael Curry Design or work in the prosthetics field because it combines robotics with helping people in need.
Arthur said his best attributes are being supportive and compassionate to his friends and loved ones. He said he would do anything to help them! He is also very curious about the world around him and he loves to learn.
Congratulations, Arthur!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.