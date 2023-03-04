St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Theo Janke has been selected as the Elks Student of the Month for January.
Theo is an outstanding student, leader, and person who works extremely hard at everything all of the time. As a student, Theo took a very rigorous course of study and was still able to come to school every day with a smile and a mind that was interested in what was being taught. One of his teachers, Mr. Meeuwsen, had this to say.
“It did not seem to matter the chapter, he was interested and asked questions and was like a sponge where there was never too much information or discussion; Theo just soaked it all in and wanted more.”
As a leader, Theo is involved in the National Honor Society and as a secretary for the Gender and Sexuality Alliance. In the National Honor Society, he took the leadership role in the winter clothes drive that was put on. It was a very successful event, and most of the reason for the success was dedication and encouragement of Theo. Theo is also a lifeguard at Eisenschmidt pool. His coworkers and boss saw what type of leader he is and quickly promoted Theo, who is now a head lifeguard.
Theo is a terrific artist, according to Mr. Sumsion, the Art instructor at the high school. He also said, “Theo is just outstanding and not afraid to make changes and work extra long on a project to get it just right.” Theo plans on attending the Pacific Northwest College of Art and focusing on illustration and then going on to make graphic novels.
As for his best quality, according to Theo, it would have to be vision, whether in art or a goal. His goal in 8th grade was to get all A’s in high school, and he has done that. The other goal was to make strides as an artist to have a career as an artist, and that dream is still alive and well. Theo is just an outstanding person, and one SHHS is very proud to call Elks Student of the Month.
The Elks Teen of the Month is a partnership between the St. Helens Elks and St. Helens High School designed to highlight the achievements of local students.
