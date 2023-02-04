Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County resident Larry Klick has received the first St. Helens School District (SHSD) Community Impact Award.

Honored

The award was created as a way for the SHSD board to recognize outstanding individuals, including students, staff, and community members, for their contributions to the community. Klick was selected for his years of dedication, commitment, and service to the St. Helens School District students and programs.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which team will win the 2023 Super Bowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.