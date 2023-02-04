Columbia County resident Larry Klick has received the first St. Helens School District (SHSD) Community Impact Award.
The award was created as a way for the SHSD board to recognize outstanding individuals, including students, staff, and community members, for their contributions to the community. Klick was selected for his years of dedication, commitment, and service to the St. Helens School District students and programs.
“I have known Larry Klick for a very long time,” SHSD Superintendent Scot Stockwell said. “As a young Athletic Director 20 plus years ago, Larry was my go-to man to help at any event. He knew the procedures and systems to run sporting events better than I did, as he had already done them for years. I have to say that Larry might be one of the kindest, most humble, and most giving people I have met. He has been a St. Helens Sports Booster for many years and has dedicated thousands upon thousands of hours to our students and community with a smile.”
The SHSD has issued a release that includes statements from other individuals who know Klick. The following are a few of those comments.
“Larry is one of the most selfless individuals in St. Helens. He always volunteers to announce track events and run the scoreboards at wrestling, softball, and basketball,” Cory Young wrote. “Every time you see Larry, he is excited to talk to you and learn how ‘those lions’ are doing; he loves the school and community. In 21 years, it is hard to recall not being at a game or contest (rain or shine) and not seeing Larry volunteering his time to help our programs.”
“I have worked with Larry on many occasions as a volunteer for some games,” Alan Holinbeck wrote. “If I could think of a word that best describes Larry, it would be dedicated. He lives to see these St. Helens kids succeed. He has been doing this for a long time with very little recognition. He certainly deserves any kudos that might come his way.”
“Larry lives in Scappoose with his cats and spends most of his time today watching the big races and working with the booster club,” Stan Girard wrote. “Even though Larry lives in Scappoose, he is very familiar with the history between St. Helens and Scappoose (Seven Mile War).
"Larry has mentioned that his least favorite moments as a scorekeeper are the ones against Scappoose. There is always a little more tension in the air. One of the first contests Larry had was against Scappoose. Larry made a small mistake and the crowd was on him pretty bad. Larry has never forgiven them for how they acted. Larry has always maintained that we treat both the home team and the visiting team with the same respect. Always reminding the announcer to include the visiting team’s results as well as the home team’s.
"Larry has no kids, and St. Helens High School sports and interaction with the student-athletes are what keep him young. Larry is always an hour early before games so he can be prepared to do his job.”
Klick was presented the award during the SHSD Board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.