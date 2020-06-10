The St. Helens BO chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood has awarded $17,760 in scholarships to nine Columbia County women.
The Chapter BO Local Scholarship and Ida Loyd Walrod Memorial Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school senior women.
Tommi Ota, of Vernonia, has received the Ida Loyd Walrod Memorial Scholarship, which is administered by Chapter BO. Taryn Verzino, of Warren, and Jada Dickerson, of Scappoose, have received the two chapter local scholarships.
The Oregon Marguerite Scholarship and the Oregon Scholarship are administered by the Oregon State Chapter of P.EO. They are scholarships for women already attending Oregon colleges or vocational schools.
Sidney Allen, of Columbia City, and Mariya Hawkins and Abigail Marx, both from St. Helens, have received the Oregon Marguerite Scholarships.
Krista Rosales, of Scappoose, Jodelle Marx, of St. Helens, and Anastasia Browning, of Eugene have received the Oregon Scholarships.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The local chapter wishes to thank its friends, family and local businesses who support the groups Poinsettia Sale, which makes the scholarships possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.