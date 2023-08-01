The St. Helens Elks hosted a dinner recognizing five outstanding and accomplished Oregon students.
The 2023 graduates are scholarship and award winners from the local lodge, the Elks North District, or the Oregon State Elks Association. Sean Williams, the Exalted Ruler of the St. Helens Elks, welcomed the following students and their families to Lodge #1999:
• Daniel Hadi, a graduate of Beaverton’s Mountainside High School. Daniel is the Oregon State Elks Male Most Valuable Student winner.
• Kyla Zhang graduated from Lake Oswego High School. Kyla won the Oregon State Elks Female Most Valuable Student award.
• Katherine Banz, Scappoose High School’s December of Student of the Month and Student of the Year.
• Kortnie Adams, Vernonia High School, is the St. Helens Elks Lodge Female Most Valuable Student.
• Case Mann, a St. Helens High School graduate, an Honor Roll student, and the Oregon State Elks Vocational Grant Program First Place winner.
“The Elks are proud to recognize these young people for their accomplishments and having a profoundly positive impact on our world,” said Don Kielblock, St. Helens Lodge Scholarship Chairman, Elks North District Scholarship Chairman, and Oregon State Elks Scholarship Committee member. “We look forward to watching them continue as community leaders who make a real difference.”
Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation (ENF) has helped students recognize their academic dreams. Each year the ENF awards more than $3 million in college scholarships to at least 850 outstanding, service-minded high school seniors. Service is at the center of what it means to be an Elks scholar. The Elks scholar family is 17,000 strong, with 3,000 active scholars attending 65 unique U.S. institutions. The ENF is committed to making all its spaces fully inclusive, equitable, and safe for all its members and scholars.
The St. Helens Elks Lodge is located at 350 Belton Road in St. Helens. To reach the lodge, call 503-397-9299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.