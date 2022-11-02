The Caples House Museum hosts its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
Three floors, a long porch, and the grounds will host enough vendors of enough of every price to fill every wish on your Holiday gift list
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our E-Editions and content on thechronicleonline.com.
The Chronicle E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Get your first 30 days FREE when you sign up for Full Access Digital here.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Chronicle delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes Full Digital Access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month to Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Columbia County Residents
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Out-of County Residents
|$80.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The St. Helens Chronicle to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-503-397-0116.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Caples House Museum hosts its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
Three floors, a long porch, and the grounds will host enough vendors of enough of every price to fill every wish on your Holiday gift list
The day before the event, Nov. 11, is Veteran’s Day and Caples does not forget the veterans and is hosting a very special wine tasting on Nov. 12, Sunday.
The supplier is by Dauntless Wines,” a veteran owned and operated winery whose mission is to serve the Veteran community” (https://dauntlesswine.co/pages/our-story). Dauntless Wines was started by three Iraqi combat veterans who, after their discharge, wanted to continue serving their country by helping other veterans and the diminishing numbers within the private farming community.
In addition, to the wine tasting on Sunday and vendors Saturday and Sunday, there will be multiple raffle chances and terrific food in the Cottage, according to organizers.
Admission to the bazaar is free but raffles, food, are for purchase. The Caples House Museum is located at 1925 1st Street on grounds overlooking the Columbia River in Columbia City.
"It is an honor for Caples House to be able to provide our community with so many vendors and kick off the Holidays with our Bazaar and a greater honor to be able to recognize our Veterans in this and every capacity," a release from the Caples House reads.
For more information, call 503-397-5390, or email CaplesHouse@comcast.net
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.