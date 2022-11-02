The Caples House Museum hosts its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

The Caples House

The Caples House Museum is located at 1925 1st Street in Columbia City.

Three floors, a long porch, and the grounds will host enough vendors of enough of every price to fill every wish on your Holiday gift list

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.