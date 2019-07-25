Recently, a group of eight St. Helens’ residents worked to clean up over 90 pounds of trash from Columbia View Park and the surrounding area.
“It seemed like a great way to bring people together and do something positive,” Katie Pletsch, St. Helens High School sophomore and the main organizer behind the event said. The group echoed Pletsch’s sentiment, agreeing that they came out because they wanted to help keep the environment clean.
Pletsch said she was encouraged to lead the event as part of Northwest STEM Hub’s Youth Leadership Program, in partnership with SOLVE Oregon, who provided cleanup support and materials.
The group’s efforts resulted in the safe disposal of hundreds of cigarette butts, as well as plastic wrappers, glass bottles, rusty metal, and quite a few discarded shoes.
