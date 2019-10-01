A workshop entitled ‘Wills, Trusts and Probate’ will be held at the Columbia County Law Library from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th. The law library is located at 270 S. First St. in St. Helens. The workshop will be the 34th in the law library’s series of Lawyer in the Law Library workshops.
The speaker for the workshop will be Scappoose attorney Mike Clarke. The workshop is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Your attendance and questions will be welcome.
For more information, please contact Law Librarian Pam Davis at 503-396-5344 or ccll@columbiacll.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.