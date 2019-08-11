A workshop entitled Custody and Parenting Plans will be held from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 14, in the Columbia County Law Library, located at 270 S. First St. in St. Helens.
The workshop will be the 32nd in the series of Lawyer in the Law Library workshops that is sponsored by the law library.
The speaker for the workshop will be Heather Kemper of Oregon Law Center. The workshop is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Your attendance and questions will be welcome.
For more information, please contact Columbia County Law Librarian Pam Davis at 503-396-5344 or ccll@columbiacll.org
