Well, we’re well into Phase II of reopening, and so far, so good. It’s been kind of rainy and we’ve actually slowed down a little after being non-stop since this COVID-19 thing started. But now people are getting some projects done and things are opening up.
Speaking of projects - you may have noticed from my photo that I’m a horse lover. Right now, we’ve got a great deal going with our Horse Guard Frequent Buyer Cards. The Horse Guard brand is well known for their regular pelleted form of supplement, but they also make great supplements for your horses’ hooves, or if they have a really seedy diet and need more biotin. They make a supplement with selenium and vitamin E, which is great for Northwest horses because those aren’t naturally occurring in our hay up here.
Our Horse Guard Frequent Buyer Cards can be used to purchase any Horse Guard product. After you buy ten Horse Guard products, you’ll get your 11th purchase for free. Come down to the store and ask me for one, and I’d be happy to introduce you to some products if you have any questions.
