Happy Tails Transport, K-9 Grooming, All About Pets, and Wiggle Butz Pet Bakery are coming together to raise money for Wishbones for Pets Month, observed October 15 – November 30, and are proud to announce they have chosen the Honey Boy Fund as their charity of choice for 2019. During this time, pet sitters and animal lovers raise as much money as they can for their favorite pet-related charity.
The Honey Boy Fund was established in August of 2003 by Jeannine Jolicoeur-Duehren in honor of her horse Honey Boy, an Arabian gelding with a fighting spirit. Honey Boy was a rescue and went to live with Duehren at her small horse rescue, Happy Heart Acres farm in Scappoose. His original owners had allowed a halter to grow into his face. He then tried to escape the rescue and ran through barbed wire fencing and seriously injured himself.
Midway Veterinary Hospital was contacted to go on an emergency farm call to provide treatment to save Honey Boy. When all was said and done, the vet bills had stacked up to around $3,000. Fortunately, Happy Heart Acres was able to cover those costs, but many pet owners wouldn’t have been able to afford such a bill.
Duehren then approached Dr. Fowler, the owner of Midway Veterinary Hospital, about starting a fund to help those in need with vet bills that would otherwise be unaffordable. It was initially funded by Krispy Kreme sales, raising over $3000, and after a short time, others started to donate.
The Honey Boy Fund has been flourishing ever since, saving many lives along the way. Honey Boy is still alive and well today, living with Duehren, who is grateful to have him in her life.
From Oct. 15 to Nov. 30, the group is asking the community to help raise money for this amazing fund. Anyone who donates to this cause will be entered in a drawing for every $25 they donate. Each of the businesses will be donating a prize for the drawing.
On Nov. 30, 2019, a Facebook Live event will be held at Midway Veterinary Hospital to announce the winners of the drawing and how much money was raised.
If you would like to donate to this cause, you can do so by going to gofundme.com/f/honey-boy-fund. The community’s fur babies will greatly appreciate anything you can give and every dollar will help.
