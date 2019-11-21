Local Boy Scout Troop 106 along with its Charter Organization “American Legion Post #42” are once again providing full Christmas Hot Meals with toys for youth 12 years of age and younger. This will become their 33rd year serving Columbia County. The estimated number of Hot Meals to be delivered this year is 800.
The boys and girls are asking the people of Columbia County to lend a hand as there is a need for 50 turkeys and 24 full bone-in hams. Officials said a donation of either item is wonderful and can be dropped off at the Columbia Pacific Food Bank. If the person donating would be interested in cooking a turkey or ham, the scouts said that would be wonderful and they would then need the item on December 24, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. There is also a need for toys for toddlers to youth of 12 years of age.
The scouts do have many donors of monetary funds from many civic organizations within the county; however, any extra funds will be used to serve the citizens of Columbia county in other ways, like wheel chair ramps, walkers, and access to public buildings or trails within parks.
“We would like to thank all the businesses within Columbia County that have helped this program grow over these three decades from one family to over 60 families,” liaison Bill Reese said. “We take our hats off to all those that have spent their time helping physically, monetarily, food, or containers to use for delivery.”
