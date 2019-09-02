Columbia Humane Society is hosting their second annual Columbia County Dog Fair this month, to include various games for both you and your pets, as well as various vendors on site.
The Dog fair will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Scappoose Veterans Park, located at 52590 Captain Roger Kucera Way. The event is free this year, but if you would like to make a donation to the shelter they would greatly appreciate it.
Vendor booths, food carts and product demonstrations will be happening all day, along with a schedule of events:
• 1 p.m. - Costume Contest
• 2 p.m. - Dog Talent Contest
“It’s the year of the dog, so what could be more fitting than a day out with your family, friends, and dogs,” officials said via press release. “Get out of the house for a fun day with your dog, shop at incredible vendor booths, watch the displays, participate in some of the attractions, and then stop in the Doggie Play area.”
The Dog Fair welcomes your well-behaved and leashed dogs to enjoy the fair with you. Here are some useful tips for bringing your pet:
• Potty your pet before you head to the park which will make it easier for you and others.
• There will be poop bags and water available in the park
• Dogs must be kept on non-retractable leashes.
• Dogs must be licensed and current on all age appropriate vaccinations.
• Do not bring female animals that are in heat.
• Do not bring animals with bite history.
• No animals of any kind may be sold on, or near, the event grounds
The Columbia Humane Society is a 501c3 established in 1985, dedicated to assisting the community in the successful re-homing and training of adoptable animals. The shelter takes in owner surrendered domestic dogs and cats, and is a destination shelter for pets that would otherwise be euthanized, depending on their space and financial means. The society’s budget relies on donations from volunteers, the public, small grants, and fund-raising events.
