The Wisdom of Columbia County is an original music composition written about and for the people of Columbia County, telling our history through a series of characters.
The work was created as a legacy to our choir and county, and especially our youth, today and in posterity.
The Columbia Chorale of Oregon will be presenting this major choral work for the first time within Columbia County in June of 2023. Then, thanks to the excellent reputation of Artistic Director Alice Rice Boyer, it will be performed at Carnegie Hall in mid-2024. Our aim is to provide sponsorships that will make it possible for twenty high school choristers to sing with us in New York City.
The Chorale is seeking community-wide support for these historic performances. How can you be involved?
First, please save the date: the inaugural performance will take place on June 16, 2023.
Second, if you like to sing, consider joining the Columbia Chorale for one or both performances, or for its entire season. Our adult and children’s choirs do not require an audition. We’re looking for singers of all parts, although we particularly need more tenors and basses. Rehearsals are held at the Christian Church of St. Helens, 185 S. 12th St., St. Helens, every Thursday evening. The children’s choir meets at 6 p.m. and the adult choir at 7 p.m.
Third, if you can donate to the Columbia Chorale of Oregon, your gift, large or small, will help us toward our goal and demonstrate to grant-funding bodies that we have community-wide support, triggering the funds we need to do our county proud.
Checks can be sent to: Columbia Chorale of Oregon, P.O. Box 1309, St. Helens, OR 97051, or you can donate on our website at: Columbia Chorale of Oregon When you donate, please be sure to include your name and/or your organization’s name so that you can be properly thanked and credited on the programs of all the Chorale concerts for the 2022-2023 season.
