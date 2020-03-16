Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 My Fair Lady Court.
The My Fair Lady Pageant is held during the Columbia County Fair each year to recognize senior women for their outstanding volunteer service in our community. 2020 celebrates the 32nd annual My Fair lady Pageant.
Do you know an amazing senior lady you could nominate for this honor for St. Helens, Scappoose, Rainier, Vernonia, or Clatskanie? Nominations are due in the Columbia County RSVP office by Thursday, April 2.
To request a nomination form to be mailed or emailed to you, please contact Monica Cade at 503-397-5655, or email at cadem@crfr.com.
