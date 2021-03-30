Let’s talk a little about feed. We actually did really good last year - we sold a little over 500 tons, which is a big jump from the year before. That’s all-encompassing, of course, but I definitely sell a lot more pig and horse feed than the others. But chicken feed is up there, too.
Personally, I’ve always fed Purina. My horses seem to like it and do well on it, and I’ve never had to switch them or worry if they’re eating anything iffy. There are some feeds I’ve noticed that their blend isn’t always the same, and some of them don’t store it well before it travels. With Purina, if I’ve ever had a mold problem, they’re right on it getting it fixed.
We also have Triple Crown now, and I have a lot of different Senior feeds. We’ve been expanding more into supplements, and I have a whole horse section that was just redone recently. That’s all inside now instead of in the feed shed. We’re also trying to branch out with things like goat dewormer and other essentials like halters, hoof picks, and brushes.
Most of the time, if you talk to me, I can get something in on special order. So, if there’s something that you’d like to find here at Dahlgren’s that will make it easier for you, just let me know and we’ll see if we can get it in. And remember, we’ll deliver!
Also, our team is working on upping our social media game this year, so you’ll want to follow our Facebook page! You might even catch a give-away soon.
