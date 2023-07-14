The Columbia County Fairgrounds is holding a plant sale at 58892 Saulser Rd., St. Helens, Oregon. They have a variety of plants and great prices. Come early before your favorites are gone and don't forget to bring your wagon.
Sale is July 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and July 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Proceeds support the Columbia County Fair & Rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.