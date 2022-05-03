After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the St. Helens Garden Club Spring Plant sale is back at the library porch May 7, in conjunction with the Friends of the Library Book Sale.
We are only there on Saturday, while the book sale starts on Friday. This is the big fundraiser for the Garden Club with proceeds going to our many projects and donation recipients such as the Pioneer District Garden Club Scholarship.
Just what are some of the projects?
We maintain following: the entrance to McCormick Park and the Blue Star Marker installed at the Veterans Memorial inside the park; the Triangle Park where Columbia Boulevard and St. Helens Street merge; work at the Floral Building at the Fairgrounds; Caples House and the Veterans Park in Columbia City. We also work and support the garden at the at then St. Helens Senior Center.
This year we will have the Rocky Point Stables Horse Compost available. Just $4 per bag for some of the best compost for your tomatoes and roses. Weed free.
We look forward to seeing you there, so mark your calendars. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Membership Applications will be available from the cashiers. Our May meeting is scheduled for Caples House on May 12, 2022 at Noon.
