The P.E.O. Sisterhood, St. Helens Chapter, is taking orders for lush, locally grown poinsettias now through October 25.
P.E.O. members will deliver the plants to Columbia County residents and businesses the week of Nov. 30.
The poinsettias come in red, white, pink and marble. Four-inch pots are $8. Six-inch pots are $15 and large eight-inch pots are $30.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is an international non-profit group dedicated to providing scholarships, grants and loans to graduating seniors and older women seeking to further their careers through higher education or vocational training. All proceeds from the sale go toward the scholarship fund.
This year, $15,100 in local awards were given to three Columbia County graduating seniors and six other Columbia County women attending college.
For more information, or to place an order, contact Cyndy Miller, 503-438-0654.
