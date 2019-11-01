The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
September 25
• At approximately 5:53 p.m., Robert Wesley Terry Jr., 29, of St. Helens, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct II near the 370 block of Columbia River Highway. According to police reports, use of force was required in the takedown but no injuries were reported.
September 26
• At approximately 10:56 a.m., Matthew Robert Scott, 35, of Castle Rock, Washington, was arrested for the Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine pursuant to a traffic stop at Columbia River Highway and Deer Island Road.
September 27
• Casey Jackson Smith, 31, of St. Helens, was arrested for Domestic Assault IV, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief II, Criminal Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II, Unlawful Entry into a Vehicle, and Interfering with a Peace Officer following a disturbance in the 200 block of S. 18th Street.
September 29
• At approximately 9:59 a.m., officers investigated a missing person that was reported from the 36000 block of Pittsburg Road.
October 1
• At about 12:35 a.m., Stephen Matthew Turo, 50, of Scappoose, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol and Reckless Driving in the 2200 block of Gable Road.
October 4
• Justice Shanice Mayer, 23, of St. Helens, was arrested for violating a stalking order in the 2600 block of Gable Road.
October 7
• At about 2:36 p.m. a probation violation was reported in the 450 block of S. 3rd Street.
October 9
• Austin James Bruer-Jordan, 25, of Beaverton, was arrested on a detainer from Washington County Parole and Probation at Strand Street and Plaza Square.
October 11
• At approximately 12:25 p.m., Nicholas Jerol Aguilar-Rose, 25, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 59000 block of Oak Ridge Street.
October 12
• At about 9:32 a.m., CCOM reported a shooting incident in the area of Scappoose/Vernonia Hwy and Tunnel Road in Scappoose.
October 15
• Daniel Rafael Rodriguez, 24, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 400 block of S. 18th Street.
• At about 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank, located at 58791 Columbia River Highway, and subsequently arrested James Robert Peterick, 46, of Scappoose.
October 18
• At about 3:32 p.m., David Dale Hendrickson, 29, of St. Helens, was arrested on multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants at the intersection of Pittsburg Road and Columbia River Highway.
Rainier Police Department
October 5
• Officers responded to a call of unwanted digging on a property.
• Officers were dispatched to check on a bicyclist who was reportedly riding on his bike backwards and laughing a lot. The reporting party was concerned the cyclist may be intoxicated. He was okay.
• A concerned citizen reported seeing a man crawl over the railing on the bridge. The caller was concerned the person was suicidal. Officers arrived and found the man lying on the main beam, drinking a beer and enjoying the view. Officers were able to get him back over the railing and gave him a courtesy transport to a safe place.
• A wallet was turned in as found property.
October 6
• An officer went to check on a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle has been left at the establishment as the owner had too much to drink and opted for safe transportation home.
• An employee called to report that a man was attempting to steal shopping carts and was yelling profanities at customers. The carts were returned and peace was restored.
• Officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance. Two brothers were having an argument that was verbal only. Peace was restored.
October 7
• An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle. The vehicle belonged to a railroad employee.
October 8
• A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at the RV park. The vehicle checked out fine.
• An officer responded to a single vehicle crash on the bridge. The driver said he was dozing off, went into the oncoming lane, and over corrected, crashing into the guardrail. No injuries were reported, and no citation was issued.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident on the bridge. While attempting to merge onto the bridge, a vehicle was rear ended. No one was transported to the hospital and no citations were issued.
October 10
• An unknown subject broke into a vehicle and took several items.
October 11
• An officer was responded to a complaint of a homeless person that was yelling at people who were not giving him money. The man, when talked to, said that he speaks loudly as some people cannot hear him.
• A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the marina. The vehicle was no longer at the location upon officer arrival.
• An officer responded to a false alarm at a business.
October 12
• A person reported that their ex was posting harassing messages on social media. The posts were vague, and the reporting party was advised to call immediately if the ex violated their restraining order.
October 13
• A caller reported hearing a woman scream. An officer responded to the residence, but no one answered the door and the neighborhood was quiet.
• A woman requested a welfare check on her adult son. He was located and okay.
• Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance. The parties were going through a divorce and having a heated argument. They separated and peace was restored.
October 14
• An officer checked a business that had an alarm activated. It was determined to be false.
• A woman reported receiving images of an unknown person who was harming themselves. An officer was able to
identify the subject and notify their local police department.
• An employee reported a man that was harassing customers for money. The panhandler was gone prior to officer arrival.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 30 near East 3rd Street. One driver was cited for driving uninsured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.