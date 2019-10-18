The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public to keep Halloween safety in mind for their children in the wake of a possible attempted abduction in Clatskanie.
According to the CCSO, two juvenile females reported they were riding their bikes after school on Erickson Dike Road near Depot Road, when a black, four-door, older-style car started following them. The car reportedly had Washington plates with the first letter reported to be an “A.”
The older girl’s bike malfunctioned, and she got off. The male suspect then reportedly got out and chased her on foot, grabbing her hand. When the girl turned at him, he hit her in the side of the head, but luckily did not cause any injuries as her hair was in the way.
The girl reported to the CCSO that she then turned and kicked the man in the back of the leg, causing him to fall to the ground. Police say the suspect may have an injured leg from falling on the gravel.
The girls ran to a nearby house and were unable to locate anyone to help, but said the man left the location in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s to 50s. He is estimated to be between 5’6” and 5’8” tall with a thinner build and a black and gray beard that hangs about six to eight inches in length. The man was wearing a black beanie cap, black sweatshirt, and black boots.
“With Halloween just around the corner, this is a good time to talk to your children about being safe and not going anywhere alone,” the CCSO said via Facebook.
