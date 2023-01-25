Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Bethany Lutheran Church’s Annual Quilt Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 at 34721 Church Road in Warren.

New this year are Art’s and Crafts Vendors and Men’s Garage Sale.

