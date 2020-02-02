Bethany Lutheran Church’s annual Quilt Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, February 7 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8 at the little white church, located at 34721 Church Road in Warren.
Bethany’s sanctuary will be brimming with local quilts from area attics, trunks, rescued, remade, old, new, and unique quilts from around the area. Bring your quilts to display Thursday, February 6 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
Kathie Harris is the featured quilter. She has been quilting for 23years. Harris is mostly self taught, by going to classes the local quilt shop and eventually she was asked to teach classes. Now she quilts nearly every day, but prefers machine quilting bed sized piece quilts. Her favorite color is blue and bright colors.
Enjoy a lite lunch of homemade soups, sandwiches, pies. Browse a book sale and take home delicious baked goods, including whole homemade pies. Take a chance on raffles for a handmade quilt made by Bethany quilters and consignment items for sale downstairs.
For more information call Diane Cate, at 503-397-6742.
