Rainier’s Gift of Giving needs your help this year identifying those in need.
“The only way we function is through referrals of the children in need,” co-founder Talina Aubian said recently via their Facebook page, Rainier’s Gift of Giving: Community Giving Tree, Together We Can.
They asked that you take notice of the child you may see every day whose jacket doesn’t fit, or maybe you know their parents are struggling – maybe they lost their job or have simply fallen on hard times.
The referrals are kept anonymous and organizers said no one ever knows who referred them or how.
“We don’t have eyes everywhere, so we need you, the people in our community, to help us,” Aubian said. “Please message us with their information.”
Gift of Giving organizers need to know the ages of the children you refer, their address, and sizes if possible. They are taking referrals until Nov. 10.
“Help us help those in our community that we see every day or every week,” Aubian said. “Message us with anyone you know of that is in need.”
