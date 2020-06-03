Raising barns the easy way

Well, here we are with my second column in The Chronicle and The Chief. We hope you’re enjoying the information! Today I’d like to acquaint you with one of the programs here at Dahlgren’s Do-It-Best that I’ve been working on ... pole barns.
A pole barn is a large building, usually a little more open, that has large poles going up to secure it. You can put sides on it, though some people leave them open. You can pretty much do anything. It can be a garage, a shop, a horse stall - they’re great utility buildings. The best thing about them is that it’s a super easy process to set it all up.
If you’re in Columbia County, head down to the city and let them know where you’ll be setting up your pole barn. We’ll provide you the plans to take to your local city council, free of charge, so you can get your building permit. We have five sets of plans that run anyone from 24x24 feet to 36x60 feet, and they’re already engineered by the State of Oregon.
We’ll give you a guestimate for how much it’s going to run you. Prices vary a bit, but they start out around $2,800 and go up to about $9,000, depending on size and the materials you want to use. We also have financing programs available with some products priced at zero percent interest on approved credit. We can even recommend some good contractors to help you with the installation.
