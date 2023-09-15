Gail Zmok, who owns A Bushel & A Peck Flower Farm at 64383 2nd St. in Deer Island, celebrated the expansion of her farm with a ribbon cutting from the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Zmok is a new member of the chamber and will soon be opening a farm stand to include vegetables, fruit, some plants, and bouquets.
