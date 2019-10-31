Bottles of pills, elixirs, and other medically prescribed drugs have a way of piling up around the house, becoming a hazard to kids, pets, and others. They often are left over from when a condition was finally cured, have lingered past an expiration date, or perhaps a visiting patient has left them behind or they are left when someone passes away.
Dumping them down the drain is not a recommended practice, nor is tossing them in the trash.
A safe and recognized way to dispose of these medications is to drop them at a safe box. Many pharmacies have one, but in Rainier, there is yet another alternative - a large mailbox type container in the lobby of the Rainier Police Department (RPD), located at City Hall facing Hwy 30 at 106 West B Street.
The box allows for the secure deposit and disposal of unneeded prescriptions, which are then safely disposed of by the police. It can also be used to dispose of over-the-counter medications.
The box is accessible to the public and one need not be a Rainier resident to make use of it. It is available for use during standard business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excepting legal holidays or staffing issues.
Police Chief Greg Griffith asked that prescriptions be brought in for deposit in a secure container, so that the bottom of the deposit box is not filled with loose pills.
“It need not necessarily be the original container,” Griffith said. “Also, it is acceptable to black-out identifying information on a prescription bottle, though it is not required.”
If you have questions, contact the RPD at the non-emergency telephone number, 503-556-3644 during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.