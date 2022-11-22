Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Don Coin Walrod Scholarship

The Deer Island Grange is now accepting applications for the Don Coin Walrod Scholarship.

This is a scholarship created for a Columbia County High School senior. Applicants may attend a trade school, community college, or university of their choice, but must major in agriculture, education, forestry, or animal science.

