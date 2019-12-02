The Columbia County Rotary Club and St. Helens Middle School are pleased to honor Shelby Bennett as the November Rotary Student of the Month.
Bennett was selected for this award because of her positive behavior, academic success, and healthy interactions with diverse peers, according to officials.
“Shelby consistently completes her schoolwork with high quality, clearly meeting state standards in her classes,” the school district said in their ‘Good News’ newsletter. “In the classroom and school wide, Shelby is polite to adults and friendly with all types of students. When collaborating with peers, she operates as a role model and teachers can use her work as an example of excellence. Teachers have noticed that Shelby demonstrates kindness to everyone but is especially considerate and supportive to those who are struggling and those with special needs.”
Recently, Bennett volunteered at an event that supports local Oregon foster children called “Dominate the Dunes.” At this event, foster children get the opportunity to enjoy a day of fun at the beach riding a side by side on the sand. Officials said Bennett spent many hours preparing and serving food to the foster children and their families at this all day event in Florence, Oregon.
“Our school community is honored to have Shelby Bennett represent St. Helens Middle School as the Rotary Student of the Month,” officials said.
