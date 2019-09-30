Do you know who the St. Helens school resource officers are? Do you have questions about how local law enforcement partners with the St. Helens School District to provide a safe learning environment for students?
The St. Helens Police Department will discuss its school resource officer program at the Police Department’s next First Thursday community meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, in the Columbia Center auditorium, 375 S. 18th Street.
School Resource Officers Howell and Gaston will give an informative presentation about their roles in the St. Helens School District schools. Officer Howell serves as the school resource officer for the St. Helens High School, McBride Elementary School, and Columbia City Elementary School. Officer Gaston serves as the school resource officer for the St. Helens Middle School, Plymouth High School, and Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
These officers are a resource for students, parents, teachers, and administration regarding law enforcement related issues. While there is an expectation of enforcement by the school resource officer, it takes only a portion of the officer’s time. When they aren’t responding to enforcement issues, the officers focus on crime prevention and building relationships with students and staff.
After their presentation on October 3, community attendees will have an opportunity to ask Officers Howell and Gaston questions and talk with them one-on-one.
The goal of First Thursday is to bring the St. Helens community and local law enforcement together once a month for meaningful conversation about the community. The meetings are an opportunity to make connections in the community, not just between police officers and residents, but also between neighbors.
