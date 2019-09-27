Free Activities Every Day
• Enjoy photo ops at Courthouse Plaza.
• Go on a self-guided haunted tour. Tour maps are available in the message board at Courthouse Plaza, or the front desk of City Hall.
• Enjoy the Scarecrow Trail throughout the business district and other locations. Drive by or enjoy a stop at The Gravehound at Drake’s Towing & Recovery located at 2135 Gable Road.
• After dark, enjoy a ghostly walk in downtown St. Helens and watch for the storefront apparitions and special effects.
September 28
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities Walking Tour
Take a walk to the unusual – a tongue in cheek collection of odd, weird wonderful stuff. Visit store fronts along Columbia Blvd and 1st Street and read the unusual stories of the exhibits before you. Some are short, while others tell tales of residents and more. The Shuttle runs on weekends only: The shuttle is not ADA compliant. Tour includes shuttle ride, and keepsake map of exhibits. $5 dollars. Children under two free.
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
Inside 2Cs Vendor Mall by Courthouse Plaza. You’ll get to see a collection of super interesting pumpkins that are the center of every Halloween celebration. Watch a traditional short film that will get you in the spirit. $5 Cash onsite. Entrance includes Halloweentown mug or other Halloween related Item. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
Courthouse Plaza Square Information Igloo. Get the coolest coin or cup in town when you complete the challenge. Complete the card by finding the “Spirit of Halloweentown” Squares displayed at the participating businesses around town. Pick up the challenge card from the information igloo at Plaza Square before boarding. Shuttle leaves from corner of 1st & St. Helens Street by Wild Current Catering. Activity time varies, but plan on at least 30 minutes. You may want to stop and dine at our uptown restaurants. The shuttle is not ADA compliant. $5 per adult/child. Children under 2 free. Includes coin or cup.
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
Take a walk to the alien outpost and get a super cool photo. Return to the Masonic Ballroom across from Courthouse Plaza where you’ll enter and watch some recorded close encounters and hear some actual police radio reports of the alien ship that visited St. Helens, Oregon. Hear what our local law enforcement has to say about an alien encounter and check out all our amazing alien artifacts, take some wonderful and fun photo ops and believe they are out there! Cash only onsite $5. Entrance includes Alien Color Changing Cup. Included on One Big Ticket Passes.
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
Riverfront (by fenced area in front of 295 Strand Street) The fall never looked so magical! Come enjoy quality family time at this fun-filled location designed with playful activities within a mysterious setting. This setting on the waterfront comes complete with “stone hedge” boulders hosting dragons & fairies resting on arches, a giant magic wishing tree where you can throw a penny and make a wish in true storybook fashion, fires, hammocks to hang out in, a storytelling bat house, and peek boxes. Enjoy the bigger–than-life games, scavenger hunts, hula-hoops, Whack-a-Witch, Dragon Story theater, Zorb Ball Racing throughout the day. Hug a goat at the Tiny Farm or enjoy some maypole dancing. Wear a magical costume and become part of the fun. The area is designed for the playful at heart and there is a lot to do and experience. We reserve the right to add even more activities too! Strollers are allowed. Small dogs are allowed if carried by owner. No dogs allowed in area that are not in owners control or that cause any disturbance to any other guest due to barking, Children under two free – all others $15. In and out privileges throughout the day. Entrance includes Wand or Animal Figures and Halloween candy too. Children must be accompanied by a responsible party. Included in One Big Ticket passes or individually at Tickets at https://cityandtownevents.ticketleap.com/.
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
September 29
• 10 a.m. - Like a Good Ole Bloody Mary?
Join Dockside and Plymouth Pub every Sunday morning for a delicious tasty Bloody Mary.
• 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities Walking Tour
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 11 a.m – 3 p.m. Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
October 4
• 3 p.m. - Witches’ Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor
Enjoy a three-course tea party with sandwiches, scones, and sweets. While your tea is brewing you will be given a tour of The Manor, a beautiful 108-year-old school house. Walk through the old library of oddities and wands. Come in your costume and take pictures in the Great Hall. Appropriate for all ages. Children will need to be supervised at all times. 64535 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, OR 97054. Go to http://www.deerislandmanor.com for ticket information.
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
Everyone agrees this is one of the best haunted attractions you will ever see. Family friendly and frightening fun. Visit http://www.cmcscarefactory.com for details and prices.
October 5
• The King & Queen of Halloweentown join other supporting cast members from Halloweentown
• 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - St. Frederic Church Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch.
• 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bling-A-Ding-Ding Jewelry Sale! 375 S. 15th Street Seniors Center.
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Shuttle runs.
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities Walking Tour
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
Everyone agrees this is one of the best haunted attractions you will ever see. Family friendly and frightening fun. Visit http://www.cmcscarefactory.com for details and prices.
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
• 11:30 a.m. Cate Great - Free street performance. – Courthouse Plaza.
• 3 p.m. - Witches’ Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor
• 3 p.m. - Witches' Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor

Enjoy a three-course tea party with sandwiches, scones, and sweets. While your tea is brewing you will be given a tour of The Manor, a beautiful 108-year-old school house. Walk through the old library of oddities and wands. Come in your costume and take pictures in the Great Hall. Appropriate for all ages. Children will need to be supervised at all times. 64535 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, OR 97054. Go to http://www.deerislandmanor.com for ticket information.
• 3 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage - A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 4 p.m. - Cate Great - Free street performance. – Courthouse Plaza.
• 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Dress up German Style and win a prize!
Participate in this Oktoberfest Beer garden! Specialty German foods, Tasting boards, imported beers.Visit Facebook Hob Nob Brew House & Tap Room
• 4:30 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage - A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 5 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage – A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 6 p.m. - The Big Halloween Parade Brought to you by Guild Mortgage:
The Pat Olson Team and American Family Insurance Heather Epperly Agency Inc. For more details: thebighalloweenpar.wixsite.com/parade or thebighalloweenparade@gmail.com.
• 6:50 p.m. - The Big Parade comes to Court House Plaza/ Power Pep Band
Free Activity
• 7 p.m. Free Pumpkin Lighting Ceremony
With The King & Queen of Halloweentown join Local Cast Members with The Big Parade Winners Awards – Stay tuned for more details.
• 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. - HalloTween Nights
Join us for a Halloween themed night of games and events at the Recreation Center in October. Each Saturday night will have a different set of events going on. Come hang out with friends. Ages 9-14. $5 St. Helens Recreation Center.
October 6
• 9 a.m. – Halloween Paint Party & Class with “Crystal Heil Arts”
On Facebook – tickets required.
• 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. - Like a Good Ole Bloody Mary?
Join Dockside and Plymouth Pub every Sunday morning for a delicious tasty Bloody Mary.
• 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities Walking Tour
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.

Everyone agrees this is one of the best haunted attractions you will ever see. Family friendly and frightening fun. Visit http://www.cmcscarefactory.com for details and prices.
• 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – St. Frederic Church Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square
• 11:30 a.m. – Cate Great - Free street performance. – Courthouse Plaza
• 5 p.m. – Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage – A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 3:30 p.m. – Cate Great - Free street performance.
October 11
• 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari.
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2

At 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier, Oregon 97048. Folks from far and wide came to his show, their screams fed his twisted beings to awaken more of their bizarre partners and return for yet another year. Be careful not to lose your mind or soul to their twisted ways when you enter. We even have children games and tone-downs so kids can meet our friendly ghouls. Adults/$6, Kids six-10/$4, Seniors/Military with ID/$5. Contact 503-556-0324 or beaverhomesgrange.org for event questions.
• 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. FEAR Tell Us Your Story
Shows run in 30-minute intervals with possible encores to follow. We have made our way to the Pacific Northwest, trying to avoid the undead hordes roaming the countryside. Haven’t seen as many of them after coming to this strip of land between the river and the hills. To our surprise, we have come upon what is left of a small town along the Columbia. This town looks different from others we have come across. Most buildings intact, and not too much activity here now, living or dead. Perhaps the town is giving a false sense of security. Some signs of radioactive leaking, and hard to ignore the chemical smell of contamination from the river. Even stranger, it seems the apocalypse hit in the middle of a city-wide Halloween festival - there are old decorations everywhere. This town was obsessed with Halloween!
These remnants of an old festival might be the sign of hope our group has needed. We are going to rest here, keep looking for people to help. Need to let folks tell their story, reclaim our humanity. We found a building that can be secured, big enough for all of us. We can make it safe for you. We have left this message for you. You are still here. You have a story to tell. We have all done bad things, and we can do better. Let us help you. Find us here in St. Helens, along the Columbia River. Spread the word. The search continues, we are waiting for you. We are going to figure out what happened in this small town. You have nothing to fear. Tell us your story.
If you are reading this, then you’ve heard our message. Heard that we are offering help. You are invited to visit our refuge in downtown St. Helens. This interactive event will give you the chance to live inside a thrilling tale during the zombie apocalypse, and tell us how you made it this far. After hearing your story, we’ll ask you to join our hearty band of survivors, to better thrive in these dark days.
Ticket holders will be given a minimal character role in our story, a place to stop running and rest at our interview table, and a small bag of supplies from our survival stash. Mature audience members only please, children under 12 prohibited.
Tickets include the potential for group participation, but with the unpredictability of the apocalypse, not all stories may be recorded. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via the event’s Facebook page or through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fear-tell-us-your-story-tickets-72877952919?aff=efbeventtix. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.
October 12
• The King & Queen of Halloweentown Pumpkin Lighting with Special Guest
You’ve waited long enough! Guess who is coming to St. Helens, Oregon to light the pumpkin and for guest appearances on October 12th? Welcome Peter Facinelli a.k.a. Dr. Carlisle Cullen from Twilight. Twilight was partially filmed in St. Helens, Oregon and has a walking tour of the various movie locations. Peter will be doing some special photo ops and Meet and Greets on October 12th. Information can be found at http://www.discovercolumbiacounty.com
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities Walking Tour
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10:30 a.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Face Painting and Balloon Twisting At the Courthouse Plaza Square.
• 11:30 a.m. - Cate Great - Free street performance.
• 2:30 p.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. - Cate Great - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari.
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now.
• 4 p.m. - The Dueling Hobbits – Free Musical Entertainment
It’s a crazy Halloween piano sing-a-long.
• 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Witches night
Costumed witches receive $1 off cocktails - winner for most creative witch costume $25 Gift certificate – contest judged at 9 p.m. Visit Facebook Hob Nob Brewhouse & Taproom for details.
• 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. - 5-Church Chili Cook-Off at First Lutheran Church
360 Wyeth St. (6 blocks from Courthouse; parking) Chili, Cornbread, & Cookies. Vegetarian and GF options. $4/child, $8/adult. Wear a costume and get candy. Benefit for Habitat for Humanity of Columbia County. http://christchurchsthelens.org/halloween-costumes-n-ch
• 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. - FEAR Tell Us Your Story
Shows run in 30-minute intervals with possible encores to follow. We have made our way to the Pacific Northwest, trying to avoid the undead hordes roaming the countryside. Haven’t seen as many of them after coming to this strip of land between the river and the hills. To our surprise, we have come upon what is left of a small town along the Columbia. This town looks different from others we have come across. Most buildings intact, and not too much activity here now, living or dead. Perhaps the town is giving a false sense of security. Some signs of radioactive leaking, and hard to ignore the chemical smell of contamination from the river. Even stranger, it seems the apocalypse hit in the middle of a city-wide Halloween festival - there are old decorations everywhere. This town was obsessed with Halloween!
These remnants of an old festival might be the sign of hope our group has needed. We are going to rest here, keep looking for people to help. Need to let folks tell their story, reclaim our humanity. We found a building that can be secured, big enough for all of us. We can make it safe for you. We have left this message for you. You are still here. You have a story to tell. We have all done bad things, and we can do better. Let us help you. Find us here in St. Helens, along the Columbia River. Spread the word. The search continues, we are waiting for you. We are going to figure out what happened in this small town. You have nothing to fear. Tell us your story.
If you are reading this, then you’ve heard our message. Heard that we are offering help. You are invited to visit our refuge in downtown St. Helens. This interactive event will give you the chance to live inside a thrilling tale during the zombie apocalypse, and tell us how you made it this far. After hearing your story, we’ll ask you to join our hearty band of survivors, to better thrive in these dark days.
Ticket holders will be given a minimal character role in our story, a place to stop running and rest at our interview table, and a small bag of supplies from our survival stash. Mature audience members only please, children under 12 prohibited.
Tickets include the potential for group participation, but with the unpredictability of the apocalypse, not all stories may be recorded. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via the event’s Facebook page or through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fear-tell-us-your-story-tickets-72877952919?aff=efbeventtix. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2

At 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier, Oregon 97048.
• 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. - HalloTween Nights
Join us for a Halloween themed night of games and events at the Recreation Center in October. Each Saturday night will have a different set of events going on. Come hang out with friends. Ages 9-14. $5 St. Helens Recreation Center.
October 13
• 9 a.m. - Halloween Paint Party & Class
• 10 a.m. - Like a Good Ole Bloody Mary?
Join Dockside and Plymouth Pub every Sunday morning for a delicious tasty Bloody Mary.
• 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10:30 a.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. - Strolling Costume Competition with the Pumpkin King and Queen Courthouse Plaza.
Think you have a great costume. Find the King and Queen and they’ll decide if you do! Multiple prizes of swag.
• 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
• 11:30 a.m. - Cate Great - Free street performance.
• 2:30 p.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. Cate Great -Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage - A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now.
• 4:15 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage - A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 5 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage – A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
October 18
• 3 p.m. - the Witches’ Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor
Enjoy a three-course tea party with sandwiches, scones, and sweets. While your tea is brewing you will be given a tour of The Manor, a beautiful 108-year-old school house. Walk through the old library of oddities and wands. Come in your costume and take pictures in the Great Hall. Appropriate for all ages. Children will need to be supervised at all times. 64535 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, OR 97054. Go to http://www.deerislandmanor.com for ticket information.
• 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now.
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2

At 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier, Oregon 97048.
October 19
• Benny returns to Halloweentown
Photo Ops and fun with “Benny” tickets at discovercolumbiacounty.com
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities Walking Tour
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10:30 a.m. - Wauna Credit Union Stage welcomes a Free Performance with “Rotten to the Core.”
This concert will highlight some the greatest villain songs in celebration of the spirit of Halloween with Actors Reaching Out from Orlando FL.
• 11 a.m. - Pet Costume Competition - Plaza Square Courthouse Steps.
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
• 11:30 a.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Wish Upon A Pony Rides - $5 cash only.
• Noon – 4 p.m. - Haunted Hearse and Car Show
Join us for the annual haunted car show Anyone interested in entering a car please contact angelina_deaver@yahoo.com or contact me 360-430-5811.
• 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Dress Like A Pirate Pleasure Party with Hit Machine
Grab a Cold One & Hit The Deck!
• 2:30 p.m. - Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. - Witches’ Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor
• 3 p.m. - Witches' Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor
• 3 p.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage - A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now.
• 3:30 p.m. - Wauna Credit Union Stage welcomes a Free Performance with “Rotten to the Core”
This concert will highlight some the greatest villain songs in celebration of the spirit of Halloween with Actors Reaching Out from Orlando Florida.
• 4 p.m. Sydney Sullivan- Dance - Free street performance dance along.
• 4 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage - A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under 2 free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 4:30 p.m. - Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
• 5 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage – A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2

At 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier, Oregon 97048.
• 6:40 p.m. - Free Pumpkin Lighting Ceremony with “Benny” Rino Romano.
• 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. - HalloTween Nights
Join us for a Halloween themed night of games and events at the Recreation Center in October. Each Saturday night will have a different set of events going on. Come hang out with friends. Ages 9-14. $5 St. Helens Recreation Center.
• 9 p.m. - Pirate costume contest
Come dressed like a Pirate or Viking and get Happy Hour pricing on Drinks and foods. Contest judged by Capt. Jack Sparrow
October 20
• 9 a.m. - Halloween Paint Party & Class
With “Crystal Heil Arts” on Facebook – tickets required
• 10 a.m. - Like a Good Ole Bloody Mary?
Join Dockside and Plymouth Pub every Sunday morning for a delicious tasty Bloody Mary.
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10:30 a.m. - Wauna Credit Union Stage welcomes a Free Performance with “Rotten to the Core.”
This concert will highlight some the greatest villain songs in celebration of the spirit of Halloween with Actors Reaching Out from Orlando FL
• 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
• 11a.m. – 3 p.m. - Wish Upon A Pony Rides - $5 cash only.
• 11 a.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 1:30 p.m. - Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
• 2:30 p.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari.
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now.
• 3:30 p.m. - Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage – A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 4:15 p.m. – Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage – A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 5 p.m. Witches Fire & Dance Show
WAUNA Credit Union Stage – A funtastical 30-minute Fire & Dance Show. Includes hot cider. Cash only onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
• 5 p.m. – A funtastical 30 minute Fire & Dance Show
Includes Hot Cider. Cash Only Onsite $5. Children under two free. Included in One Big Ticket Passes.
October 25
• 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now.
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2

At 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier, Oregon 97048.
October 26
• Photo Ops
Welcome the Boys of Halloweentown Phillip Van Dyke a.k.a. “Luke” & J. Paul Zimmerman a.k.a. “Dylan” Photo Ops for Boys of Halloweentown visit discovercolumbiacounty.com
• 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Gun & Knife Show
At Heller Enterprises, Inc., 504 Milton Way, Suite 100, St. Helens. Admission is $5, children 12 and under are free. Free parking available. BlackStone Gun Safety is offering Oregon, Arizona, and Utah concealed handgun classes during the show from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - 28th Annual St. Helens Day Breakers Kiwanis Children’s Fair at the St. Helens High School Commons
This is a free event with children’s activities, entertainment, OSU Bug Nutz, Kim’s taekwondo, Element/Opas Dance, SHHS Robotics, River City Children’s Choir, Vault Elite Cheer and Dance team, live reptiles, hay rides, Sunshine Pizza and more. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes.
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities Walking Tour
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. - Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street.
• 11a.m. – 3 p.m. - Wish Upon A Pony Rides - $5 cash only
• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
• 11:30 a.m. Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 1:30 p.m. - Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
• 2:30 p.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari.
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now.
• 3:30 p.m. - Get Glowing Children’s Paint Party
With “Crystal Heil Arts” on Facebook – tickets required.
• 4:30 p.m. - Little Spooks Parade presented by The Chronicle Newspaper.
• 4:30 p.m. - Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
• 5:30 p.m. - Masquerade Ball by Windermere - Columbia County Fairgrounds.
• 5:30 p.m. - Free Pumpkin Lighting Ceremony
With Phillip Van Dyke “Luke” of Halloweentown & J. Paul Zimmerman “Dylan” of Halloweentown.
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2

At 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier, Oregon 97048.
• 7 p.m. - Evening couples costume contest
Winners Prize is choice of $100.00 gift certificate or 2020 Hob Nob Brew Membership to each person ($100.00 value each) contest judged at 9 p.m. Details on Facebook at Hob Nob Brewhouse & Taproom.
October 27
• 9 a.m. - Halloween Paint Party & Class
With “Crystal Heil Arts” on Facebook – tickets required.
• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Gun & Knife Show
At Heller Enterprises, Inc., 504 Milton Way, Suite 100, St. Helens. Admission is $5, children 12 and under are free. Free parking available.
• 10 a.m. - Like a Good Ole Bloody Mary?
Join Dockside and Plymouth Pub every Sunday morning for a delicious tasty Bloody Mary.
• 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Shuttle runs
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Seek the Spirit of Halloweentown Coin Challenge
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Walk to the Alien Landscape & New Alien Museum
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Festival of the Fairies
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
• 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Haunted Mansion at 40 Cowlitz Street
• 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Wish Upon A Pony Rides - $5 cash only.
• 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Face Painting and Balloon Twisting at the Courthouse Plaza Square.
• 11:30 a.m. - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 1:30 p.m. - Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
• 2:30 - Leaping Louie - Free street performance.
• 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Psychic Readings & Energy Healings by Shari
Tickets at psychicreadings.ticketspice.com/now
• 3 p.m. - Tangled Threads - Free street performance.
October 31 – Happy Halloween
• 3 p.m. - Witches’ Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor
• 3 p.m. - Witches' Brew Tea at Deer Island Manor
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. - 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat
At the St. Helens Police Department, 150 S. 13th St., St. Helens. This is an event for the whole family. Come dressed in your costumes and trick or treat from the decorated cars and play carnival games. ***Trunks Needed*** Decorate your trunk and have fun passing out candy. There will be an award for best decorated trunk. Please go to the SHPD website at: https://www.ci.st-helens.or.us/police/webform/st-helens-police-department-trunk-or-treat-participant-application for details and to reserve your spot. You may also contact Malinda Duran at 503-397-333 option 2 or malindad@ci.st-helens.or.us. Don’t want to decorate your trunk? Host a table or donate a bag of candy. Candy can be dropped off at the St. Helens Police Department.
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2
• 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Beaver Homes Grange #518 hosts the haunted attractions of Black-bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre Part 2

At 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier, Oregon 97048. (The Haunted House will also be open on Nov. 1st and Nov. 2nd).
