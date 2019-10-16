This past weekend saw another huge turnout for "Spirit of Halloweentown" festivities. Actor Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the "Twilight" movies, the first of which had several scenes filmed in St. Helens, led the pumpkin lighting ceremony on Oct. 12. A good time was had by all. Click through for more photos of the event.

Videos: Peter Facinelli lights the pumpkin in courthouse square An excited crowd gathered in courthouse square for a music presentation before actor Peter F…