The holidays are a time for giving and also a time to give back to the community.

This year, the Kiwanis Daybreakers are reigniting their Teen Support Program to aid ‘unassisted’ teens in the St. Helens School District. Since 2015, Monica Cade and Kiwanis Daybreakers have teamed up with the school district and other partners in the community to help teens in need within the St. Helens area.

Supporters

From left to right, Linda Bolen, Jennifer Bartocci, Beth Paschall, Peggy Howell, Amy Trull and Monica Cade together at John L. Scott Realty in Scappoose to support the unattended teens project.
