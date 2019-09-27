The Third Triumvirate, a new book by William F. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is the dawning of a new era for the North American Triumvirate. Garth Brady has just been announced as the new President, and he is ready to put his thought-out plans into place. What he doesn’t expect, however, is the opposition he will encounter along the way. As various issues begin to come to light, the President will be forced to make choices he never expected.
The Third Triumvirate is a 406-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.