St. Helens Dental Care welcomes new dentist

Local dentist Michael Van Gordon is proud to announce a new member has joined his team - Dr. Emily K Monroe.
Dr. Monroe joined the practice full time in July. With her addition, the office has been able to expand availability for existing patients and welcomes new patients.
Dr. Monroe graduated from St. Helens High School in 2010. She attended Oregon State to complete her undergraduate degree in Biology in 2014. It was during this time that her passion for dentistry was solidified, following a spring break spent observing Dr. Van Gordon. Dr. Monroe continued on to attend OHSU School of Dentistry, where she graduated in June 2019 with honors.
Upon Dr. Monroe’s graduation, the job search began with multiple different options to consider. However, when the availability back in St. Helens was confirmed, the decision was quite easy. A small-town private practice, utilizing modern technology, with a family emphasis, in the community that raised her; it was the perfect fit.
As a patient of the practice herself since 2005, Dr. Monroe has seen first-hand the quality and compassionate care that Dr. Van Gordon provides all of his patients. This in combination with a positive team atmosphere, modern up to date equipment and cutting-edge technology left Dr. Monroe eager to get to work.
Emily has been pleased to reconnect with the community. She has had the opportunity to see past coaches, educators and classmates come through the office, offering a familiar face and an ear-to-ear smile to everyone she greets.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Van Gordon or Dr. Monroe, patients are encouraged to visit the website and fill out the convenient form, or call into the office at (503) 397-1315.
