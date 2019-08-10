The flea market held on July 27 in support of the upcoming Columbia County Coalition for Human Dignity (CCCHD) educational exhibition to cover the Holocaust was deemed a “wonderful success” by one of the event’s organizers, Georgiana Gordon, despite the meager funds raised.
“Our event was a wonderful success, not monetarily, but socially,” Gordon said. “It was a lovely opportunity to meet vendors and shoppers alike.”
According to Gordon, the event featured cheerleaders selling coffee, pastries and raffle tickets, and Cub Scouts selling popcorn, snacks and Gatorade. Some of the older kids reportedly joined the younger ones to fish in the “fishing pond,” where they reeled in an assortment of prizes, and the adults enjoyed the mellow sounds of the Blind Rootin’ Hogs while they shopped.
The flea market ultimately brought in around $350 which Gordon said, if not for overhead, would help considerably toward the CCCHD’s upcoming historical education projects.
“Vendors noted that they thoroughly enjoyed the congenial atmosphere and the friendliness of the other vendors and the hosts,” Gordon said. “The vendors and hosts got to know each other early in the morning when hosts helped vendors bring their wares in from the parking lot and help them out for display.”
Gordon said many of the vendors reported having a lovely day and would like to return to the event next year, prompting the CCCHD to look towards next year’s flea market, preferably to be held on a day when there aren’t so many other activities taking place around the community.
“All in all, it was a great experience for everyone and we’ll remember this when we bring our exhibition to Columbia County on the run-up to the Holocaust, and later, the Holocaust itself,” Gordon said. “The more we learn about our community and partake in it, the safer we are from a repeat of the Holocaust.”
