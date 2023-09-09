Oregon Suicide Report

Suicide remains the second-leading cause of death among people ages 5 to 24.

 Metro Creative Connection

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Columbia County, Oregon are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention. The annual Columbia County Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Oregon Chapter of the American Foudnation for Suicide Prevention, will be held on Saturday, September 16 at Heritage Park in Scappoose, Oregon, with check in beginning at 8 a.m. and the event beginning at 9 a.m. Visit https://afsp.org/columbiacountyor for more information.

This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are you going to miss about summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.