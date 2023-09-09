Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Columbia County, Oregon are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention. The annual Columbia County Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Oregon Chapter of the American Foudnation for Suicide Prevention, will be held on Saturday, September 16 at Heritage Park in Scappoose, Oregon, with check in beginning at 8 a.m. and the event beginning at 9 a.m. Visit https://afsp.org/columbiacountyor for more information.
This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to fight suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Erin Weldon, Oregon Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The Columbia County Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year, and eight walks being held across Oregon.
Columbia County had 200 people registered and raised $20,909 last year, according to Columbia Funeral Home & Cremation Center Funeral Director and Owner Holly Houston. Since the walk in 2016, Columbia County has raised $92,591 for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“This year we have Sherriff Pixley, someone from CCMH, and hopefully someone from the veterans speaking plus possibly a few more,” Houston said. “We will also be having our bead ceremony which is part of the event every year.”
This year will be the eighth annual walk held at Heritage Park in Scappoose.
“This year we want people to join us in walking to create a world without suicide,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By walking you are helping us make progress through research, advocacy, education and support to those affected by suicide. And you are improving our understanding of mental health, and how to be there for each other when someone is struggling. I’m in awe of our courageous volunteers who are lifting their voices to inform local and national leaders of the support needed to reduce suicide and save lives.” To donate or join this event, visit https://afsp.org/columbiacountyor.
