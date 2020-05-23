The third annual Strawberry Charity Cruise-In to support the Columbia Humane Society is scheduled for July 11.
Held at the Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, this all-car and motorcycle event donates 100% of ALL proceeds to charity. There is also a silent auction featuring gear from Don Garlits, John Force, NASCAR tickets and a guitar signed by Willie Nelson!
For more information, contact murraygandr@gmail.com
