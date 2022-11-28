Columbia River County PUD
Courtesy

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

This time of year is a time to reflect on the things you’re thankful for. Here in Columbia County, we have plenty for which to be grateful.

At Columbia River PUD, we are most thankful for our great customers. Without you, we would not exist. On November 18, 1939, 65 local residents met at Beaver Homes Grange Hall and initiated the formation of the PUD. The following November, CRPUD was voted into existence.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.